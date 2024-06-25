 MP: Bhopal, Indore Master Plans Ready, To Be Presented Before CM Mohan Yadav Soon
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Bhopal, Indore Master Plans Ready, To Be Presented Before CM Mohan Yadav Soon

MP: Bhopal, Indore Master Plans Ready, To Be Presented Before CM Mohan Yadav Soon

According to sources, Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has already discussed the master plans with principal secretary Neeraj Mandloi. The department wants to publish the draft master plans within a month so that they may be carried out

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 12:16 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Urban Development Department is ready with the master plans of Bhopal and Indore.

The department has sought time from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to present the master plans before him. After the inclusion of CM’s instructions, the draft master plans will be published. The presentation of the master plans will soon be made before the CM. 

According to sources, Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has already discussed the master plans with principal secretary Neeraj Mandloi. The department wants to publish the draft master plans within a month so that they may be carried out.

Read Also
Bhopal: Now, IVF Skill Lab In AIIMS, First In Government Hospitals In MP
article-image

The FARs and areas set aside for green belt had been amended before the master plans of these two cities were prepared. The suggestions, which emerged during the separate meetings with the people’s representatives in Bhopal, were included in the draft master plan for the state capital.

Likewise, major changes in connection with land use are being made in the master plan of Indore. Indore is continuously expanding. So, there are proposals to give permission for setting up colonies on agricultural lands at many places there.  Such suggestions have been included in the master plan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Politics: Ramniwas Rawat, Nirmala Sapre Working On Birla, Ahirwar Formula

MP Politics: Ramniwas Rawat, Nirmala Sapre Working On Birla, Ahirwar Formula

Madhya Pradesh: State Tourism Board Soon To Bring Museum On Music, Diamonds And Fossils

Madhya Pradesh: State Tourism Board Soon To Bring Museum On Music, Diamonds And Fossils

Bhopal Rain Woes: Poor Drains, Garbage Woes Plague Residents Amid First Monsoon Shower

Bhopal Rain Woes: Poor Drains, Garbage Woes Plague Residents Amid First Monsoon Shower

MP: Bhopal, Indore Master Plans Ready, To Be Presented Before CM Mohan Yadav Soon

MP: Bhopal, Indore Master Plans Ready, To Be Presented Before CM Mohan Yadav Soon

PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Service In MP: Ujjain Flight Fully Booked, Cold Response To Gwalior

PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Service In MP: Ujjain Flight Fully Booked, Cold Response To Gwalior