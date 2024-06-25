MP: Bhopal, Indore Master Plans Ready, To Be Presented Before CM Mohan Yadav Soon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Urban Development Department is ready with the master plans of Bhopal and Indore.

The department has sought time from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to present the master plans before him. After the inclusion of CM’s instructions, the draft master plans will be published. The presentation of the master plans will soon be made before the CM.

According to sources, Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has already discussed the master plans with principal secretary Neeraj Mandloi. The department wants to publish the draft master plans within a month so that they may be carried out.

The FARs and areas set aside for green belt had been amended before the master plans of these two cities were prepared. The suggestions, which emerged during the separate meetings with the people’s representatives in Bhopal, were included in the draft master plan for the state capital.

Likewise, major changes in connection with land use are being made in the master plan of Indore. Indore is continuously expanding. So, there are proposals to give permission for setting up colonies on agricultural lands at many places there. Such suggestions have been included in the master plan.