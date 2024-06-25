49th Anniversary Of Emergency: ‘Congress Should Apologise To Nation,’ Says MP CM Mohan Yadav (WATCH)

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on the 49th anniversary of the Emergency, called for the Congress party to apologize to the nation, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks.

"As the PM said, the Emergency is a blot on Indian democracy. It was such a time that the country shudders even today when it remembers it. The Congress should apologize to the nation. Because of their atrocities, many families were destroyed during the emergency period," CM Yadav said on Tuesday.

CM Yadav further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has considered the protection of the constitution as its loyalty, and BJP leaders went to jail for opposing the emergency and protecting democracy. "The struggle of BJP to save democracy and the constitution will always be memorable," he said.

"I believe what the Prime Minister said yesterday is true, and under Modi's leadership, such a favourable environment is being created that not only protects the constitution but also ensures that such a dark period is never implemented in India again in the future. All those people (Congress) who are creating a show of pomp today with a fake constitution are responsible for the dark times of democracy," CM Yadav added.

He further said, "The public knows everything and sees through their pretences. If anyone has made more than 100 amendments to the constitution, it is the Congress party, and that too for their personal gain." The chief minister also paid tribute to all those who struggled during the dark times of democracy.