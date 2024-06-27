Indore Mechanic Duped Of ₹4.1 Lakh By Relationship Manager Of Finance Company | Representational Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A mechanic was duped of Rs 4.10 lakh by a relationship manager of a finance company. The state cyber cell managed to return Rs 2.10 lakh to the bank account of the complainant and investigation is on to trace the remaining amount and the accused of the crime. The accused had got OTP from the complainant’s mobile number on the pretext of providing a loan to him.

Superintendent of police (cyber cell) Jitendra Singh said that Arun Nayak, a resident of Sainath Colony lodged a complaint in October 2023 that he works as a motor mechanic in the city and was informed by the bank that someone had stolen Rs 4.10 lakh from his bank account.

The cyber cell officials gathered information about the transactions in his bank account and found that the accused had registered the complainant’s bank account with online banking with the help of OTP from his bank account and transferred the amount to his bank account.

The accused later transferred the amount in his three different bank accounts to evade arrest. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was engaged in finance work so the complainant had met him for a loan. The accused had taken his mobile phone and he somehow got an OTP to register online banking on his mobile and managed to transfer the amount to his bank account.

So far, the cyber cell officials have managed to return an amount of Rs 2.10 lakh to the bank account of the accused. The accused named Rajat Gaud, a resident of Gokul Nagar was also arrested in connection with the same. Gaud had also taken the help of his associates. After receiving money, he also shared some amount with his other aides. The police officials are trying to identify them as well.