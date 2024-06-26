MP: Patwari Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe In Sehore By Lokayukta Officials | Representative Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): In an investigative operation conducted by the Lokayukta Police, a Patwari was caught red-handed by Lokayukta officials while accepting a bribe on Wednesday in Sehore. The Patwari was taking a bribe of INR 15,000 from a farmer.

The complaint stated that the Patwari had demanded INR 25,000 in the name of updating land records, including partition, demarcation, and Khasra.

The Lokayukta police from Bhopal took action against Sachin Yadav, a Patwari of the Revenue Department in Rehti Tehsil of Sehore district, under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to information, the operation was carried out following a complaint by an advocate and farmer, who reported the incident to SP Manu Vyas of Lokayukta Bhopal. The complainant stated that he owns 1 acre and 20 decimals of land in village Bordi, Rehti Tehsil. Although the registration and mutation processes were completed by the Tehsildar, the Patwari, Sachin Yadav, demanded INR 25,000 to update the partition, demarcation, and Khasra records.

Following the complaint, a team was formed by SP Lokayukta which conducted the operation on Wednesday. They caught Patwari Sachin Yadav, son of Devesh Yadav, aged 40, and in charge of Patwari Halka 44 and 6, residing in Narayan City Colony, Nasrullaganj, while he was accepting a bribe of INR 15,000 from the complainant in front of the Tehsil office in Rehti. As soon as Yadav accepted the bribe, the Lokayukta team, signaled by the complainant, apprehended him.