MP June 26 Weather Update: Strong Thunderstorm Hits State; Heavy Rain Alert In Gwalior, Bhopal, Indore & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A strong system of thunderstorms, rain, and wind is active in state. The coming three days are expected to see heavy winds and rain in various areas. On Tuesday, the state already experienced storms and rain due to Western Disturbance, Cyclonic Circulation, and a Trough Line.

The monsoon has reached 49 districts in the state and is expected to enter Gwalior, Bhind, and Morena on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, rain was reported in Khajuraho, Seoni, Umaria, Betul, Bhopal, Dhar, Gwalior, Narmadapuram, Shivpuri, Shajapur, and Agar Malwa. During the night, weather changes with rain and wind were noted in Dhar, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Ratlam, Harda, Mandsaur, Khandwa, Guna, Rajgarh, Raisen, Sagar, Chhindwara, Singrauli, Neemuch, Morena, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Vidisha, Betul, Narmadapuram, Bhopal, Sehore, Shajapur, Indore, Dewas, Damoh, Seoni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, and Dindori.

Prithvipur in Niwari was the hottest area with a temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius. The temperature also crossed 40 degrees in Nowgong, Sidhi, Singrauli, and Bijawar.

IMD Bhopal meteorologist said that the weather changes are due to Western Disturbance, Cyclonic Circulation, and Trough Line. The weather will remain unsettled across the state for the next three days with rain, thunderstorms, and winds expected in different areas.

Monsoon has arrived in the following districts so far:

June 21: 6 districts - Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, and Anuppur

June 23: 26 districts - Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Alirajpur, Barwani, Dhar, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Dewas, Sehore, Vidisha, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Harda, Betul, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Sagar, Damoh, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Sidhi, Singrauli

June 25: 17 districts - Jhabua, Ratlam, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar, Shajapur, Rajgarh, Guna, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Maihar, Rewa, and Mauganj