7 Crazily Super-Loaded Shakes You Must Try In Indore

By: Kajal Kumari | June 28, 2024
The weather definitely makes us crave something cold, refreshing and yummy. How about a filling jar of shake? Check out the list of best some best shakes you can find in Indore.
1. XERO Degrees is popular among youngsters for its big and crazy shakes. Must Try: Choco brownie freak shakes and Red velvet freak shakes.
Pic By LLB
2. Milkshake Mania is the another cafe where you can find some amazing shakes in so many flavours.
Pic By Swiggy
3. Why not hit Frullato and explore the best shake served by the cafe!
Pic By Swiggy
4. Crazy Coffee sounds crazy enough to quench the very summer thirst we are suffering from. Must Try: Nutty Butty!
Pic By Swiggy
5. If you want to try flavours other than chocolate, you can go to Agrwal Faluda and Shakes.
Pic By: Diethood
6. Siolim Cafe in the Sapna Sangeeta area serves some really worth tasting shakes with a beautiful ambience. Lotus Biscoff is one of the must tries.
7. You're gonna fall of cold coffees and shakes served at Coffee by Di Bella!
FP Photo
8. Last but not the least, Bake N Shake is also where you can go for yummy and refreshing shakes in Indore.
Pic By: Unsplash
So, which cafe do you fancy the most?
