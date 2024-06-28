Bhopal: MP Cabinet Minister Narayan Kushwaha Advices Women To Ask Husbands To Consume Liquor At Home To Quit Drinking Out Of Shame

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): While addressing a Nasha Mukti Abhiyan program in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Narayan Singh Kushwaha advised women to urge their husbands to consume liquor at homes to make them feel ashamed. Giving this remark, Kushwaha urged the women to take this step in order to get the men to stop drinking.

"Those men who come home after consuming liquor from outside, their wives should tell them to bring the liquor at home and drink it. If they consume alcohol in front of women and children at home, they will feel ashamed and it will gradually let them get rid of the addiction of drinking," Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities said.

Minister Kushwaha also flagged off the Jan Jagrukta Rath under the Nasha Mukti Abhiyan in the state capital on the occasion.

Furthermore, he advised the woman that they should not offer food to the men who came back home in an inebriated state.

Talking to the people, Minister Kushwaha added "Women should not cook food for those who come home after consuming alcohol. Women should make 'Belan' gangs and show Belan to those who come after having liquor. Many people are not able to do this because of social values but values should not come in the way of stopping wrongdoings,"

When the people asked about liquor ban in the state, Minister Kushwaha told that liquor ban in Madhya Pradesh in under consideration.