 Bhopal Beauty Parlour Association Celebrates National Beautician’s Day With Retro Ramp Walk & Dance Performances
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 28, 2024, 03:09 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Bhopal Beauty Parlour Association  (BBPA) celebrated National Beautician’s  Day by walking the ramp in retro looks and dancing on old songs. 

The centre of attraction was the ramp walk.  Beauticians walked the ramp dressed as Bollywood actors Hema Malini, Jayaprada, Rekha, Sharmila Tagore, Madhubala, Asha Parekh, Zeenat Aman etc. Pushpa, Meera, Vandana, Madhu, Neelima, Preeti, Mahima, Nidhi, Rashmi, Meenakshi and Shyamala made the programme more special by giving amazing performances.

A group of beauticians performed a group dance on film songs of the 1970s to the present, which won a huge round of applause from the audience. It was presented by Neelima, Rachna, Rashmi, Geeta, Bharti, Joba, Madhu and Meenu and was choreographed by Abhilasha Tiwari. Ganesh Vandana dance was performed by Alisha Verma.

Besides, a felicitation ceremony was also held in which journalists of Hindi and English  dailies were feted. On completion of 20 years of the association, the members showed their love by felicitating association’s president Dr. Sarita Shrivastava.

Raji Gopinath and Swati Bhargava were honoured with the Life Time Achievement Award by the association for giving their services to the beauty industry throughout their lives. Sound healer Dr. Aarti Sinha was the chief guest . Anchor Shreya Sharma conducted the programme in her unique style.  Besides the city, beauticians from Ashta, Sehore, Ganj Basoda and Sironj also attended the programme. 

