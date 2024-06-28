Bizzare! Beggar Robbed Off Android Phone For Third Time In Jabalpur; Urges Cops To Scan CCTV Footage |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Robbery at rich people’s place makes headlines every now and then, but ever heard of a beggar being robbed off?

Such a bizarre incident has been reported in Jabalpur where a female beggar was robbed off her android mobile phone in Jabalpur late at night on Wednesday while she was sleeping near a temple.

Additionally, this is not the first time she has been deceived. In the past, she has lost her phone to thieves twice already.

Android was worth Rs. 12k

According to information, the woman who earns her living by begging near Hanuman temple in Damoh Naka in Jabalpur was sleeping beside the temple on Wednesday night when the thieves stole her android. As per the woman, the mobile phone costs Rs. 12,000 and she bought it a few months ago.

Woman lodged a complaint with police

The woman this time complained about the matter to the Kotwali police. Lodging her complaint with the police, the woman said, “I bought an android phone a few months ago and it got stolen on Wednesday night. This is the third time my android phone has been stolen.”

She urged, “Investigate in such a way that the thief is caught soon.” The woman also asked the police to check CCTV cameras installed in nearby localities for identification of the thief.