MP: Bhopal Rejoices As Spell Of Light Rain Lashes City, Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Likely In State

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A spell of light rain lashed Bhopal, providing relief from sweltering heat on Thursday. In the night also, the city experienced light rain. But during the day, it was sunny, increasing the humidity level. The rainfall continued to batter the city in the evening too.

Meanwhile, an orange alert for heavy rainfall has been issued in Ratlam, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Alirajpur, Dhar, Jhabua, Agar-Malwa and Neemuch districts.

A yellow alert for moderate rain has been issued for Bhopal, Sehore, Vidisha, Raisen, Narmadapura, Harda, Betul, Burhanpur, Indore, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Dewas, Shajapur, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopurkalan, Sidhi, Singrauli, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Maihar and Pandhurna districts.

Even after Central India faces a 22% shortfall, the coming days, however, bring hope for a significant improvement. Weather conditions are becoming increasingly favourable for the monsoon to advance across Madhya Pradesh.

This positive development is fueled by a combination of weather systems. A cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and adjoining Punjab, along with another over East Uttar Pradesh will provide the necessary push for the monsoon's progress. Additionally, a trough extending from Punjab to Northeast India will further aid the movement of the monsoon rains.

The impact of these systems will not be limited to just the monsoon's advancement. A significant increase in rainfall intensity over Madhya Pradesh is expected. Similarly, a cyclonic circulation over the Northeast Arabian Sea will enhance rainfall activity.