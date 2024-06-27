 Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 28: Power To Remain Disrupted In Chaman Plaza, Jain Mandir, Bharat Nagar & More; Check Full List Below
Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 28: Power To Remain Disrupted In Chaman Plaza, Jain Mandir, Bharat Nagar & More; Check Full List Below

Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimise inconvenience.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 07:39 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on June 25 to facilitate essential maintenance and repairs. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimise inconvenience.

Areas and Timings:

Area: Chaman Plaza , Indrapuri, Bharat Nagar, Neerja Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 08:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: DK 3, Samridhi height, Jain Mandir and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 04:00 Pm

These scheduled power outages are necessary to ensure the continued efficiency and reliability of Bhopal's electrical system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to prepare and take necessary actions to manage the scheduled power disruptions.

