MP Weather Updates: Monsoon To Advance Further In State; Bhopal, Guna To Witness Rains, Excessive Heat In Gwalior | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Monsoon is set to drench many parts of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday including Bhopal, Ashoknagar, Guna and others. Vidisha witnessed heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning on Wednesday night.

However, there was no hint of rain in other parts of the state including Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior. On Thursday, these districts are forecast to experience thunder and lightning.

According to IMD Bhopal’s senior scientist Dr. Divya E. Surendran, a strong system is active due to cyclonic circulation, trough line and western disturbance. Due to this, conditions of rain, thunderstorm and lightning are likely. Also, monsoon is set to advance further on Thursday.

Weather condition on Thursday

Contrasting weather conditions prevails

On Wednesday, contrasting weather conditions were observed in the state. 1.8 inches of rainfall was recorded in Gwalior and 45 inches in Dhar. At the same time, light rain also occurred in Sidhi, Umaria, Betul, Guna, Ratlam and Ujjain.

On the other hand, Prithvipur of Niwari was the hottest. The mercury here was recorded at 43.5 degrees. The temperature in Bijawar of Chhatarpur, Damoh and Gwalior remained above 40 degrees.