MP June 28 Weather Update: Monsoon Covers All Of State In 7 Days, Heavy Rain In Bhopal, Gwalior & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Within seven days, the monsoon has spread across all of Madhya Pradesh. On Thursday, it reached six districts, including Gwalior, Bhind, and Morena. That day, it rained in over 15 districts such as Bhopal, Gwalior, Dhar, and Ujjain, causing a drop in temperatures. In Dhar, there was only a 1°C difference between day and night temperatures.

The weather department has issued a rain alert for Friday in 11 districts, including Bhopal and Gwalior. Other districts like Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, and Ujjain will also experience thunderstorms, lightning, and clouds.

Senior meteorologist Arun Sharma stated, "Rain will continue for the next few days due to an active Western Disturbance, a trough line, and a cyclonic circulation system. This caused rain in the western parts of the state on Thursday, and similar weather will continue for the next few days."

Due to this strong system, many districts including Bhopal and Ujjain saw rain on Thursday. The highest rainfall was in Khajuraho with 1.7 inches, followed by Dhar and Nowgaon with over 1 inch. Bhopal received half an inch of rain in one hour. Rain also occurred in Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Satna, Gwalior, Narmadapuram, Pachmarhi, Raisen, Ratlam, and Ujjain.

In Dhar, the temperature was 24.8°C at night and 25.8°C during the day, showing a drop of 7.2°C in the day temperature. Pachmarhi had similar conditions with a night temperature of 27°C and a day temperature of 28.8°C. Bhopal recorded a daytime temperature of 33.5°C due to rain, while Indore had 35.5°C, Gwalior 34.6°C, Jabalpur 36.7°C, and Ujjain 35.5°C. Bijawar in Chhatarpur recorded the highest temperature at 39.5°C, while Khajuraho, Umaria, Sidhi, Satna, and Damoh had temperatures above 38°C.