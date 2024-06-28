MP Board Class 5 And 8 Supplementary Exam Results Released; Check Online At rskmp.in |

The results for the MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 supplementary exams have officially been released by the School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh, or the Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP).

The students who appeared for the supplementary exam will now be able to check their results online on the official website at rskmp.in.

The supplementary exam for RSKMP classes 5 and 8 was conducted from June 3, 2024, to June 8, 2024. More than 1,31,000 students from government, non-government, and state-registered madrassas participated in the Class 5 exam, and 1,63,000 students in Class 8, this year. More than 28,000 evaluators evaluated the papers at 322 different centres.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.