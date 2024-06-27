AP LAWCET 2024 Results Declared By Acharya Nagarjuna University; Check Scorecard On cets.apsche.ap.gov.in | Representative image

The Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2024 results were released by Acharya Nagarjuna University today, June 27. Those who took the law entrance exam can now access their results on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

In order to download the AP LAWCET 2024 result, candidates must have their registration and hall ticket numbers. The candidate's name, application number, admit card number, sectional exam results, overall scores, total rank, and category rank are all included in the scorecard.

Read Also UPSSSC Junior Engineer Main Exam Application Window Extended Till June 28

How To Check check the results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.

There were 120 questions in all across three sections of the test. Each right response will earn a single mark for the students. There will not be any negative marking.

Candidates must contact the exam authority to request corrections in the event of a discrepancy. Candidates can contact the AP LAWCET helpdesk by phone at the number and by email listed on the official website.