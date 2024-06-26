UPSSSC Junior Engineer Main Exam Application Window Extended Till June 28 | Representative Image

The notification about the revised vacancies and the extension of the application deadline for the Junior Engineer (Civil) main exam was released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC). Additionally, the June 7 deadline for applications has been extended to June 28.

Eligibility Criteria

The UPSSSC JE Civil Mains 2024 registration will only be open to candidates who took and passed the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023 (07-Exam/2023). A diploma in civil engineering is required for the position of junior civil engineer. Regarding the age requirement, applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 40. The maximum age limit will be lowered for candidates in the reserved category as per the regulations.

How to apply?

-Visit upsssc.gov.in, the UPSSSC's official website.

-Find the application link for the JE Civil Main 2024 test.

-To access the application form, click the provided link.

-Complete the application by providing correct information about yourself, your educational background, and your contact information.

-Follow the instructions to upload any necessary files, including scanned copies of your diplomas and photos.

-Use the given payment gateway to pay the application fee. Applicants must pay a processing fee of Rs 25 for their exam application.

-Before submitting the application, carefully review it.

-Print the completed application form for your records after submitting it.

Additionally, until July 5, candidates will have the opportunity to edit or revise their applications.