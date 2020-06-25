Madhya Pradesh: In party-hopping season, Congress leader from Kamal Nath’s constituency joins BJP

In the season of party-hopping, a Congress leader from the constituency of former chief Minister Kamal Nath has crossed over to the BJP.
Chairman of Pandhurna Nagar Palika, Praveen Paliwal on Thursday announced that he had joined the BJP.
Paliwal urged Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to make Pandhurna a district and Chhindwara a division.
Party-hoping has begun after Jyotiraditya Scindia along with 22 legislators coupled with the BJP.
Congress workers of the constituencies where those 22 MLAs come from also joined the BJP.
BJP leaders Premchand Guddu and Balendu Shukla crossed over to the Congress.
Ajab Singh Kushwaha, who was BJP candidate from Sumawali in 2018 Assembly elections, also joined the Congress.
Woman leader from Bhind, Sanju Jatav, switched over to the Congress. She will be fielded from Gohad assembly constituency.
Both Congress and BJP are trying to woo each other’s leaders. But such a large-scale party-hopping never took place in MP.
The Congress is pulling out all the stops to bring the discontent BJP leaders to the party fold.
The Congress leaders have already contacted Deepak Joshi, Rustam Singh and others who lost assembly elections on BJP tickets in 2018.
The BJP, too, is keeping an eye on Congress leaders. The party is ready to open its doors to those Congress leaders who may get angry after the distribution of tickets.
Some more leaders who have been supporters of Scindia may join the BJP.
According to BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agarwal, many Congress leaders joined the ruling party after a split in the Congress.
Many Congress leaders are in touch with the BJP, and they will soon join the party, Agarwal said.
Those who have joined the Congress were from that party only, and they have no clout among people now, he said.
Media coordinator of the Congress Narendra Saluja said the BJP started dirty politics in the state.
It is because of that people are leaving the BJP and joining the Congress, he said, adding that, no Congress leader will join BJP now.
