Madhya Pradesh: In party-hopping season, Congress leader from Kamal Nath’s constituency joins BJP

In the season of party-hopping, a Congress leader from the constituency of former chief Minister Kamal Nath has crossed over to the BJP.

Chairman of Pandhurna Nagar Palika, Praveen Paliwal on Thursday announced that he had joined the BJP.

Paliwal urged Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to make Pandhurna a district and Chhindwara a division.

Party-hoping has begun after Jyotiraditya Scindia along with 22 legislators coupled with the BJP.

Congress workers of the constituencies where those 22 MLAs come from also joined the BJP.