Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Kamal Nath readies key strategy to come back to power

BHOPAL: Congress has got cracking on its strategy to win maximum seats in the ensuing Assembly by-polls.

For the last two and half months the former chief minister Kamal Nath has been working on the strategy to return to power in the state.

Nath, who also happens to be the state party unit chief, is focusing on to bring into party fold all 24 seats and for the same constituency-wise strategy is being chalked out.

The state media president Bhupendra Gupta said that party will give befitting reply to the 22 MLAs who betrayed the Congress and hurt the democracy.