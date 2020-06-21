Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Kamal Nath readies key strategy to come back to power

BHOPAL: Congress has got cracking on its strategy to win maximum seats in the ensuing Assembly by-polls.
For the last two and half months the former chief minister Kamal Nath has been working on the strategy to return to power in the state.
Nath, who also happens to be the state party unit chief, is focusing on to bring into party fold all 24 seats and for the same constituency-wise strategy is being chalked out.
The state media president Bhupendra Gupta said that party will give befitting reply to the 22 MLAs who betrayed the Congress and hurt the democracy.
Nath had chalked a strategy ahead of 2018 Assembly elections and that worked for the party and thus we were able to dethrone the BJP and now again he is all out strategising to regain the power and govern the state once again, said Gupta.
Earlier in 2018 assembly elections, the party had formed one sector on every six booths, one Mandlam constituted five sector. However, for the ensuing by-polls, Nath going ahead micro management is reportedly focusing incorporate more party workers by increasing the number of sectors and mandalam.
The party chief wants appoint more office bearers in one Mandlam thus ensuring that maximum number of party activists get post and thus work jointly for party’s success.
Nath is going to meet the booth and sector office bearers in person and discuss the election strategy.
