Bhopal: Man kills wife suspecting infidelity, tries to pass it as accident; fails

BHOPAL: A 40-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband over an alleged extra marital affair. The man after putting her to death, himself took her to hospital claiming that she fell from terrace.

The man wanted to pass the incident as an accident, however, his plans fell flat as the doctors recognized wounds of stabbing and insisted for a postmortem suspecting a foul play. The accused tried to mislead the doctors but the latter informed police. The accused Rajkumar Namdev has been arrested.

The incident occurred at Prakash Nagar area in Piplani on Tuesday evening. After tiff with her husband , the woman Manju Namdev had left him and moved with her parents, said city superintendent of police (CSP) Govindpura Ankit Jaiswal.