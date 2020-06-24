Bhopal: Man kills wife suspecting infidelity, tries to pass it as accident; fails

BHOPAL: A 40-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband over an alleged extra marital affair. The man after putting her to death, himself took her to hospital claiming that she fell from terrace.
The man wanted to pass the incident as an accident, however, his plans fell flat as the doctors recognized wounds of stabbing and insisted for a postmortem suspecting a foul play. The accused tried to mislead the doctors but the latter informed police. The accused Rajkumar Namdev has been arrested.
The incident occurred at Prakash Nagar area in Piplani on Tuesday evening. After tiff with her husband , the woman Manju Namdev had left him and moved with her parents, said city superintendent of police (CSP) Govindpura Ankit Jaiswal.
The woman worked as a labourer at a nearby construction site and there she had developed friendship with another man. Namdev was irked over it and he would often pick up a fight with her over it.
On Tuesday afternoon, the man came and again raised the issue leading to heated argument between he two. The woman’s parents were away at the time. The accused stabbed her in a fit of rage but on realizing what awaits him, he hatched a plan to pass the murder as an accident. He rushed the woman to hospital and told the doctors that she had fallen from the second floor. Suspecting foul play, the doctors informed police and the man was arrested on the ground of suspicion. One being quizzed, the accused broke down and confessed to his crime, said CSP.
