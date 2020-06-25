Madhya Pradesh: Former Minister Jitu Patwari takes a dig at the Modi Government over 'unseen vikaas', says citizens are being strayed

Taking a dig at the BJP Government, Former Minister and Congress leader Jitu Patwari has now been up on twitter, slamming the BJP Government for focusing on all the aspects but not development. He said that in expectations of development, citizens have to now face the hitch of Demonetisation, GST, Unemployment, Inflation and Recession.
In his tweet, he pens the real life hurdles face by the common citizens in search of development. He writes that Modi the Government has broken the backbone of the Economy through Demonetisation, GST, Unemployment, Inflation and Recession.
Earlier also, a tweet by former minister and Congress leader had created a ruckus among the political as well as the netizens. Patwari, on Wednesday morning took to the twitter and said that PM Modi has given birth to five sons in need of one daughter. Citing five sons as Demonetisation, GST, Unemployment, Inflation and Financial crisis, and daughter as Development, he said that in everyone can see the ‘sons’ but not ‘daughters’. Now the rhetoric intensified. Though he justified his statement stating that his tweets are being curbed by the opposition and used to serve their evil purpose and hide their weakness.
However, the Minister removed his tweet within hours after facing the bruise on the politicians and the National Commission for Women. The National Commission for Women also took cognizance of this and prepared to issue a notice to Patwari.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said “A poor leader of the party has displayed the distorted mentality of the Congress in his tweet. Today, when the entire nation is celebrating the sacrifice day of Rai Durgavati, the Veerangana, tweeting that 5 daughters were born in one son's affair. Is it a crime to have daughters? Has Sonia Gandhi given the task of humiliating the daughters to this leader.
The Chief Minister further said- 'Is this the perverted mindset of the Congress, which burned Naina Sahni to pieces in the oven? Is this the perverted mindset of the Congress, who ended up burning Sarla Mishra alive? Is this the poor mentality of the Congress, who kills a daughter like Priti Srivastava and kills her, how long will the Congress continue to humiliate the daughters?
