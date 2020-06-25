Madhya Pradesh: Former Minister Jitu Patwari takes a dig at the Modi Government over 'unseen vikaas', says citizens are being strayed

Taking a dig at the BJP Government, Former Minister and Congress leader Jitu Patwari has now been up on twitter, slamming the BJP Government for focusing on all the aspects but not development. He said that in expectations of development, citizens have to now face the hitch of Demonetisation, GST, Unemployment, Inflation and Recession.

In his tweet, he pens the real life hurdles face by the common citizens in search of development. He writes that Modi the Government has broken the backbone of the Economy through Demonetisation, GST, Unemployment, Inflation and Recession.