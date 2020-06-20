Congress still has not overcome Jyotiraditya Scindia’s loss: BJP leader Rakesh Singh

Indore: BJP senior leader and former state chief Rakesh Singh said here on Friday that Congress has still not come out of the loss it suffered when Jyotiraditya Scindia left the party and joined BJP.
“We all know Scindia’s stature. Congress did not value and respect him so he crossed over to BJP. Now, Congress cannot digest his loss so they speak against him all the time,” he told reporters answering to Congress' claim that Scindia was not getting the respect he was expecting from BJP.
Singh stated that BJP knows when and where to utilise Scindia, who was elected as Rajya Sabha member on the saffron party ticket on Friday, and take his services accordingly.
“He is fully involved in party activities and workers have also started feeling comfortable with him,” he said.
On Sanver by-poll elections, Singh stated that minister Tulsiram Silawat did a lot for Sanver region so his win from the assembly seat is certain.
On India-China border stand-off, Singh stated the entire country will rally behind their armed forces. “We all are with our forces. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this country is not going to back off on any front,” he stated.
Singh stated that by calling an all-party meeting, the PM conveyed to one and all that he will take everyone in confidence on serious issues.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)