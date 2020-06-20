Congress still has not overcome Jyotiraditya Scindia’s loss: BJP leader Rakesh Singh

Indore: BJP senior leader and former state chief Rakesh Singh ​said ​here on ​Friday that Congress has still not come out of ​the ​loss it suffered ​when ​Jyotiraditya Scindia​ left the party and joined BJP.​

“We all know Scindia’s stature. Congress did not value and respect him so he crossed over to BJP. Now, Congress ​cannot digest his loss so ​they speak against him​ all the time​,” he told reporters answering to Congress​'​ claim that Scindia ​was not getting the ​respect he was expecting from BJP.

Singh stated that BJP knows when and where ​to utilise Scindia, who was elected as Rajya Sabha member on the saffron party ​ticket ​on Friday, and take his services​ accordingly​.

“He is ​fully involved in party activities and workers have also started feeling ​comfortable with him,” he said.