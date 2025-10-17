Indore News: MY Hospital Itself Now Needs ‘Treatment’ | Tarun Tiwari

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Once a symbol of Indore’s medical excellence, the 77-year-old Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital has fallen into alarming disrepair. Established in 1948 by Maharaja Yeshwantrao Holkar I, the hospital now needs urgent restoration.

A 300-page report by the Public Works Department (PWD) has revealed that the structure is severely damaged and requires massive funds for renovation to prevent further deterioration.

The report surfaced following the rat-bite incident that shocked the state and led the Madhya Pradesh High Court to take suo motu cognisance. The state government’s submission before the court highlighted lapses by the MGM Medical College dean, hospital staff, and contractor Agile Company.

According to the dean’s report, the newborn deaths were due to congenital defects, not rat bites. However, the hospital faces an acute staff shortage, poor building maintenance, and the termination of pest control services. Disciplinary action has been initiated against some nursing staff.

Taking serious note, the High Court on September 15 directed PWD to inspect and file a detailed report. On October 7, executive engineer JJ Gautam presented the findings, exposing poor drainage, unhygienic toilets, waterlogging, broken internal roads, and damaged wooden fittings.

PWD recommended redesigning the drainage system, revamping sanitation, improving waste management, and repairing infrastructure to restore Indore’s oldest hospital before it collapses under its own decay.