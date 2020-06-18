Indore: Now, electricity passbook for consumption record

Indore: Just likes bank passbooks, electricity consumers would now be able to have “power passbook”.
Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company has made records of pervious months bills on the lines of bank passbooks.
The electricity passbook can be obtained by visiting the MP.WZ portal and choosing the option of Urjas link directly.
West Discom managing directdor Vikas Narwal said that new and state-of-the-art facilities are being added to Next Generation Billing Software.
“On choosing the passbook option on the Urjas portal, the description of the previous bills will be visible in the same way that the transactions are mentioned in the bank's passbook,” he added.
Narwal said that with this facility, the electricity consumer will be able to know about the bill month-wise, payment date, and if any surcharge incurred.
Even if the amount has been paid in advance, the passbook will show the payment amount in minus, which means that the consumer has advance balance with the Discom which will be settled in the next bill.
Narwal said that now preparations are also going on to send PDF and thank you SMS for last month's bill. “All these facilities are completely free for consumers. Their purpose is to increase consumer satisfaction,” he added.
