Indore: Now, electricity passbook for consumption record

Indore: Just likes bank passbooks, electricity consumers would now be able to have “power passbook”.

Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company has made records of pervious months bills on the lines of bank passbooks.

The electricity passbook can be obtained by visiting the MP.WZ portal and choosing the option of Urjas link directly.

West Discom managing directdor Vikas Narwal said that new and state-of-the-art facilities are being added to Next Generation Billing Software.

“On choosing the passbook option on the Urjas portal, the description of the previous bills will be visible in the same way that the transactions are mentioned in the bank's passbook,” he added.