Indore:Gutkha king Kishore Wadhwani brought to city from Mumbai

Indore: The mastermind of Rs 400 crore GST evasion scam Gutkha king Kishore Wadhwani was brought to the city from Mumbai on Wednesday. His chief henchman Vaibhav Sharma was also nabbed by officials of directorate general of GST intelligence (DGGI) on Wednesday.

Wadhwani was arrested by the DGGI from hotel in Mumbai on Monday. Tuesday he was produced in a court of Mumbai, which granted 48 hours transit remand to the DGGI. On Wednesday morning, a team of officers of the DGGI brought him to the city from Mumbai. He is being kept in the DGGI office at CGO complex, where top officers of the agency are interrogating him.

On the information of Wadhwani, his chief henchman Vaibhav Sharma was nabbed from the district court area on Wednesday evening by the DGGI officials. Later, he was also brought to the office of DGGI at CGO complex. The central agency teams are interrogating them separately. On Thursday both would be produced in the district court for a police (DGGI) remand.