Unlock 1.0 in Indore: Beauty parlours, salons to reopen today

Indore: Have been struggling with potions and home-made “creams/lotions” to cleanse your skin or to colour your hair yourself? Gone are the days… . Beauty parlours and salons will reopen in the city from Thursday. However, apart from following the guidelines, customers will have to bring their own barber cape.

After the meeting with operators of beauty parlours and hair salons, Collector Manish Singh said, “We realise the need of reopening the business. Thus, we have taken the call. However, following the rules is an absolute must. Personal barber cape is important as common usage of a same cape by many may trigger the virus.”

Members of Sen Samaj and Parlour Association had been demanding to reopen their trade for several days, following which, MP Shankar Lalwani held a meeting with the association and administration on Wednesday.