Unlock 1.0 in Indore: Beauty parlours, salons to reopen today

Indore: Have been struggling with potions and home-made “creams/lotions” to cleanse your skin or to colour your hair yourself? Gone are the days… . Beauty parlours and salons will reopen in the city from Thursday. However, apart from following the guidelines, customers will have to bring their own barber cape.
After the meeting with operators of beauty parlours and hair salons, Collector Manish Singh said, “We realise the need of reopening the business. Thus, we have taken the call. However, following the rules is an absolute must. Personal barber cape is important as common usage of a same cape by many may trigger the virus.”
Members of Sen Samaj and Parlour Association had been demanding to reopen their trade for several days, following which, MP Shankar Lalwani held a meeting with the association and administration on Wednesday.
MP Lalwani stated, “We want to reopen the entire city gradually but the decision to reopen salons will be taken with extreme caution. In the past, there was an instance in Khargone where six persons were infected following their visit to the salon. So, we had to tread cautiously. We have formed a committee which will make the statement of plan and report on this subject.
Based on the report of the committee, a guideline will be made for precautions at salons and it will be strictly followed.
At the meeting, Advisor to the State Government, Dr Nishant Khare, BJP City President Gaurav Ranadive, Collector Manish Singh, DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra, representative of Sen Society and beauty parlour-salon businessman were present.