Bhopal mandarins seek details after Indore record major drop in corona positive cases to 6 on Sunday

Indore: The sudden drop in the cases of positive patients of COVID-19 to a single-digit number on June 14 has not only surprised the residents of Indore but also the health department officials in Bhopal. Surprised with the drop in numbers to the lowest, Health Department officials sought a report from the in-charge Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) with the data of the last few days as well.
Indore has seen the drop in the number of patients to a single-digit number after over two months with only 6 patients testing positive on Sunday out of 1058 samples tested. However, it also got 44 samples inappropriate for testing.
“A report over the samples tested, positive and the recovery rate was sought by the Bhopal officials. We have provided the details along with the data for last few days as well,” in-charge CMHO Dr MP Sharma told media.
The city had seen the drop only for a day only as on Monday, 21 patients were found positive and the rate of positive patients too increased to 1.7 per cent on Monday from 0.57 per cent on Sunday.
City’s recovery rate reached to 72.91 per cent
As many as 19 patients were discharged from two hospitals of the city on Tuesday while the rate of recovery of patients reached to 72.91 per cent in city. As many as 2,982 patients have been discharged successfully out of 4,090 positive patients till date.
In all 18 patients were discharged from Shri Aurobindo Hospital and 1 was discharged from Choithram Hospital.
Choithram Hospital to turn into ‘Green Hospital’
As the number of COVID-19 patients is decreasing, the district administration has ordered to turn Choithram Hospital from Red cum Yellow Hospital to ‘Green Hospital’. Administration has directed the hospital to start sanitisation work as per norms after COVID-19 patients admitted there get discharged.
Dr Thakur gets additional charge of Superspeciality Hospital
Superintendent of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital has also got the additional charge of Superspeciality Hospital. Along with him Dr Salil Bhargava has got the charge of clinical management in the hospital and Dr DK Sharma as the deputy superintendent of the hospital. Dr AD Bhatnagar will remain the nodal officer of the hospital.
