Bhopal mandarins seek details after Indore record major drop in corona positive cases to 6 on Sunday

Indore: The sudden drop in the cases of positive patients of COVID-19 to a single-digit number on June 14 has not only surprised the residents of Indore but also the health department officials in Bhopal. Surprised with the drop in numbers to the lowest, Health Department officials sought a report from the in-charge Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) with the data of the last few days as well.

Indore has seen the drop in the number of patients to a single-digit number after over two months with only 6 patients testing positive on Sunday out of 1058 samples tested. However, it also got 44 samples inappropriate for testing.

“A report over the samples tested, positive and the recovery rate was sought by the Bhopal officials. We have provided the details along with the data for last few days as well,” in-charge CMHO Dr MP Sharma told media.

The city had seen the drop only for a day only as on Monday, 21 patients were found positive and the rate of positive patients too increased to 1.7 per cent on Monday from 0.57 per cent on Sunday.