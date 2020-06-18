Indore: Geeta Bhawan Hospital staff strike work over non-payment of salary

Indore: The staff at Geeta Bhawan Hospital, run by Geeta Bhawan Trust, struck work on Thursday as they have not been getting salary for the last two months. The staff also staged a demonstration against the hospital administration inside the hospital premises.

Geeta Bhawan Hospital became the first hospital in the city where staff struck work due to non-payment of salary post lockdown.

According to the agitating staff, hospital administration is not giving salary for a long time.

“Hospital administration had threatened that they would sack us we don’t come on duty during the lockdown, but now they are delaying our salary. All of us depend on the salary to meet our monthly expenses,” one of the agitating employees said.