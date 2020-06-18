Indore: Geeta Bhawan Hospital staff strike work over non-payment of salary

Indore: The staff at Geeta Bhawan Hospital, run by Geeta Bhawan Trust, struck work on Thursday as they have not been getting salary for the last two months. The staff also staged a demonstration against the hospital administration inside the hospital premises.
Geeta Bhawan Hospital became the first hospital in the city where staff struck work due to non-payment of salary post lockdown.
According to the agitating staff, hospital administration is not giving salary for a long time.
“Hospital administration had threatened that they would sack us we don’t come on duty during the lockdown, but now they are delaying our salary. All of us depend on the salary to meet our monthly expenses,” one of the agitating employees said.
Another employee said they had protested over non-payment of salary a few days ago after which the hospital gave half their salary.
“We live in rented accommodation and the landlord believes that we are not giving him rent even though we were going on duty during the lockdown as well. Our salary is not that big that the hospital cannot afford it,” another employee said.
Staff also had heated arguments with the administration which assured that their salaries would be paid soon.
Meanwhile, Director of the hospital Dr RK Gaud said that the footfall of patients from March to June was very low and the hospital didn’t have any other source of income.
“Hospital is run by the trust of Geeta Bhawan Temple and the temple is also shut of last three months. We didn’t have any patients due to which we were unable to pay the salary of staff. We have already given full salary for March, April and half salary of May,” he said adding “As the number of patients has been increasing, we will soon pay the remaining salary to the staff.”
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)