India-China face-off at Galwan Valley: Indore transporters decide not to ferry Chinese goods

Indore: Public anger and wrath is visible following the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the face-off with Chinese soldiers in Ladakh region. City transporters have decided not to ferry Chinese goods.

CL Mukati, president of Indore Truck operators’ and transport Association, said, “We have decided not to transport Chinese goods. We request truck owners and all transporting merchants and porters, drivers not to transport Chinese goods. We have also urged traders not to purchase goods from China, which will make our job easy of ‘boycotting’ the stuff. However, even if they do so, our members will not transport such goods.”

Narendra Bafana, former president of Plywood and laminates Traders’ Association, also said, “We (traders) have also decided to boycott the sale of Chinese goods.” He said China has repeatedly hurting the interest of the nation and it is our responsibility to teach them a lesson.”