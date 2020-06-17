India-China face-off at Galwan Valley: WB jawan who died was supposed to go home in May, but lockdown changed his plans

It is a heart-wrenching for the family of 26-year-old Army jawan Rajesh Orang from Birbhum district in West Bengal as they await the return of his dead body. Orang was one among the 20 soldiers killed in physical skirmishes between Indian and Chinese soldiers on Tuesday at Galwan Valley.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhanker confirmed the news in his tweet. “Salutations,Our Rajesh Orang of village Belghorhia under Md Bazar PS, Birbhum made supreme sacrifice for Nation in a ‘violent face-off’ with Chinese troops in Ladakh's #Galwanvalley. My condolences to his parents-Rajesh ji Orang and Mamata ji Orang. Nation stands with them,” read the Governor’s tweet.

The Governor went on to say in his tweet, “Befitting response of our Army will not go in vain. Nation is beholden to them for making supreme sacrifice in defence of our sovereignty at zero temperature. We must ever remember-our comfort state is because of ever readiness of our Armed forces to make any sacrifice.”

Orang, the sole bread earner of the family was to return home in May but got stuck due to the nationwide lockdown and now his family now will never get to see him alive again. The 26-year-old jawan was with the Indian Army for the past 6 years and was part of the 16 Bihar regiment.

On Tuesday evening around 5.00pm, Orang’s family received a call from the Indian Army that Orang was injured and admitted in the hospital. A few hours later, the family got the news of Orang succumbing to his injuries.

“He had said he has a lot of work to do at home. We had planned to go on a holiday someday and to meet our relatives. He came home last in September 2019,” said his cousin brother Abhijit Orang.

Orang’s cousin added, “I appeal to the Indian government to give a befitting reply to the Chinese government. Everyone is devastated at home, we are unable to fathom what to do.”

The body is expected to reach the family on Wednesday evening.