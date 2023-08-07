 Gyanvapi Is Not Mosque, It’s Temple: Dhirendra Shastri
Congress leader Pramod Krishnan gets angry with Nath for organising Ram Katha by Bageshwar Dham.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 09:11 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham has said in Chhindwara that Gyanvapi is not a mosque but a temple.

Shastri made the statement during Ram Katha being held under hospitality of MPCC president Kamal Nath.

Everyone living in India is a follower of “Sanatan Dharma,” Shastri said.

About Kamal Nath, Shashtri said whosoever worships Lord Ram is his friend.

On the other hand, a Congress leader got angry with Nath for getting Ram Katha organised by Dhirendra Shastri.

Congress leader Pramod Krishnan tweeted: It does not behove to senior Congress leaders to do the “aarati” of a BJP campaigner.

A video clip of Nath doing the “aarati” of Shastri went viral. Krishnan tweeted: It does behove to a Congress leader to do the “aarati” of a person who has disgraced the Constitution by supporting demolition of houses and RSS’s Hindu Rashtra agenda.

He further tweeted: The soul of Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru and Bhagat Singh must be writhing in pain, but the torch-bearers of secularism Mallikarjun Kharge, Digvijaya Singh and Jairam Ramesh are keeping mum.

According to BJP’s state president VD Sharma, this is the real character of the Congress, and the Congress leaders should give a reply to Nath. Both Nath and Singh are Hindus only for election, Sharma said.

82% Of People Hindus, So What Kind Of Rashtra It Will Be?

On Dhirendra Shastri’s statement of Hindu Rashtra, MP Congress president Kamal Nath said the country where 82% of people are Hindus what kind of Rashtra it will be. He told media persons that everyone has his own opinion.

Shastri wanted to come to Chhindwara, and the people called him there, Nath said.

