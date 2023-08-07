Bhopal: Makhanlal Chaturvedi Varsity Signs MoU With Dhaka's Daffodils International University

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Asia’s first and India’s largest media University Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Bhopal entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Daffodils International University, the largest private University of Bangladesh.

MCU Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr ) K G Suresh signed the MoU with Prof (Dr) M Lutfar Rahman providing for academics including faculty and student exchanges between the two premier Universities.

MCU VC terms the MoU 'landmark'

In his remarks on the occasion, Prof Suresh termed the agreement as a landmark as it implemented the spirit of the National Education Policy 2020 which envisions internationalisation of the Indian education system and making India a global education hub.

Prof Rahman expressed the hope that the MoU would usher in closer cooperation between the two institutions in the domain of research.

Sheds light on NEP 2020

Prof Suresh later addressed the Education Forum, organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce which witnessed the participation of several Vice Chancellors from both countries. In his address, he highlighted the role of NEP 2020 in bringing about radical changes in the Indian education system.

Earlier Prof Suresh also addressed the office bearers and members of the Bangladesh India Friendship Society besides addressing the inaugural and closing ceremonies of ICAN 6 International Media Conference in Dhaka.

Suresh received Health Comms award 2023

Notably, earlier this year MCU shifted to its new 50-acre campus in Bishan Khedi built with a cost of Rs 160 crore. The university has a 800 seater auditorium and India’s biggest library on media.

Prof (Dr) K G Suresh was recently honoured with Health Comms award 2023 for outstanding contributions to Health Communications. He has also been a member of the WHO expert committee on pulse polio communication.