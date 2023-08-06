Bhopal: Mom’s Rebuke Over Studies Prompts Class 6 Boy To Hang Self In Govindpura

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A student of class 6 committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling of his house on Sunday late evening, the police said. The police added that the 11-year-old boy was allegedly reprimanded by his mother over studies and upset over this he child took the extreme step.

Govindpura police station house officer (SHO) Lokendra Singh Thakur told Free Press that the child who ended his life has been identified as Reyansh (11), he resided in Govindpura.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

On Sunday, his mother had scolded him, advising him to concentrate on studies. Upset over this Reyansh, tied a noose around his neck and hanged himself to death in his room. Before taking the extreme step, the child drew a heart on his hand, and wrote: 'Love you Papa and Nanna"-. Nanna is the name of Reyansh's younger sister.

On spotting him hanging in the room, the family brought him down and rushed him to hospital. He was declared brought dead on arrival at the hospital. The police have taken cognizance of the case, and started investigation.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)