Indore: Car Parked Without Applying Hand Brake Falls Into Lodhia Kund, 1 Injured (WATCH)

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a freak incident, a car parked without applying hand brakes fell from rocks surrounding Lodhia Kund, a picnic spot about 50 kilometres away from the city, on Sunday afternoon. A person, who was standing near the car, also fell into the water and got injured. However, no casualty was reported in the incident. The video of the car falling into the water went viral on social media on Monday.

Informing about the incident, Simrol police station in charge Masharam Wagen said that the incident took place on Sunday afternoon when a family from the city had gone to Lodhia Kund for a picnic.

Read Also Indore: Hindu Activists Create Ruckus On Suspicion Of Religious Conversion

He said, “A man along with his wife and children had gone there for a picnic. He parked his car near the kund on steep rocks and was taking out food from the car’s dickey when the car moved ahead and fell into the 15 feet deep pit.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Minor injuries to man who fell along with the car

“No one was inside the car so no casualty was reported in the incident. Though, the person standing near the car, who fell along with it has received minor injuries,” he added.

A tourist made a video of the incident. In preliminary investigation, the car owner has been identified as Taiyyab Ali, a resident of Bijalpur.

Lodhia Kund, a popular tourist attraction

Notably, Lodhia Kund and Fall is a tourist place near Indore which attracts many tourists during the monsoon season. At the same time, such places also become dangerous during the rainy season if one doesn’t stay alert. Earlier in July, two youths were reported dead in separate incidents after they fell into Mohadi Waterfall, another famous tourist destination near the city.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)