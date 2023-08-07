NIA Detained 10 People For Investigations, Later Released: MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Investigation Agency had called a few people for investigation and later they were released by the agency, told home minister Narottam Mishra to media persons here on Monday.

The NIA had detained as many as 10 people on Sunday from different places of the state capital.

The minister further shared many details about the welfare decisions taken by the state government and said that 19 inspectors who are working on the post of special importance in MP police and are about to retire within 6 months will be made honorary DSP’s.

Inspectors to be made honourary DSP's

Mishra said, “On the recommendation of the Director General of Police, 19 such inspectors, who are going to retire in the next 06 months, are working on the post of special importance in MP police and who have not been promoted, have been given the designation of honorary Deputy Superintendent of Police by the state government.”

“Giving importance to the work done by them during their service, the police department is honourably giving farewell to such officers,” he added.

State gov will appoint 27 consultants to curb cyber crimes

He further said that to curb the increasing cyber crimes in the state, as many as 27 consultants will be appointed. These consultants will work at the state cyber crime headquarters and in the office of police commissionerate of Bhopal and Indore.

He said that to control the naxal activities in the Dindori district area, a new police sub division will be instituted.

He appreciated the working of the police headquarters after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s announcement about weekly off for the police personnel. The PHQ has issued the orders and on Monday the police personnel have gone on their weekly off.

