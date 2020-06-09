Good news: Amid severe unemployment, 4,000 employers enrolled even before launch of Rojgar Setu in MP

The state government has launched a Rojgar Setu Portal to provide jobs to migrant workers returning to the state.

The portal will work as a bridge between the migrants, the industries and other business houses.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch the portal on Wednesday. The labour department began to register the names of employers, and on the first, nearly 4,000 of them were enrolled.

Madhya Pradesh is the first state which has launched such a portal to provide jobs to migrants.

Nearly 217 big industries, 1,327 MSMEs, 1,641 contractors, besides builders, placement agencies and other commercial houses, got themselves registered in the portal.

The aim of the portal is to provide jobs to those who have returned to MP from other states.