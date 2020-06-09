Good news: Amid severe unemployment, 4,000 employers enrolled even before launch of Rojgar Setu in MP

The state government has launched a Rojgar Setu Portal to provide jobs to migrant workers returning to the state.
The portal will work as a bridge between the migrants, the industries and other business houses.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch the portal on Wednesday. The labour department began to register the names of employers, and on the first, nearly 4,000 of them were enrolled.
Madhya Pradesh is the first state which has launched such a portal to provide jobs to migrants.
Nearly 217 big industries, 1,327 MSMEs, 1,641 contractors, besides builders, placement agencies and other commercial houses, got themselves registered in the portal.
The aim of the portal is to provide jobs to those who have returned to MP from other states.
After registration in the portal, the employers will be given a list of local workers. The aim is to give jobs to locals.
The government wants the skilled workers should get jobs in their home districts, and nearby areas, that they may not have to migrate to other states for jobs again.
According to additional chief secretary of labour Rajesh Rajora, Chouhan will formally launch the portal.
The response the portal received on the first indicated that the government would be able to provide jobs to large number of workers, Rajora said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)