Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Sngh Chouham visits Narottam Mishra’s residence, holds talks on RS vote, by-polls

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a surprise visit to the residence of home minister Narottam Mishra on Friday.

The meeting between Chouhan and Mishra is reportedly connected with the ensuing Rajya Sabha polls and assembly by-elections.

The BJP is trying to get the votes of SP, BSP and Independent legislators for the RS elections. Chouhan has given the responsibility for it to Mishra.

Both leaders discussed about the by-elections for 16 seats in the Gwalior-Chambal division.

National general secretary of the party Kailash Vijayvargiya has already been given the responsibility for five seats in Malwa region.

Similarly, responsibility for some seats may be given to Mishra. Both leaders played an important role in bringing the BJP back to power in the state. They also discussed about the political developments in coming days.

After coming out of Mishra’s residence, Chouhan told journalists that he wanted to visit the former’s residence for long time, so he dropped in there.

Chouhan said he had visited Mishra’s residence to have breakfast with the latter. There was no other reason for it, the chief minister said.

About the wheat getting wet due to untimely rainfall, Chouhan said the Congress did not make any preparations for purchase of farmers’ produce.

Despite all odds due to the corona pandemic, the government purchased 126 lakh metric tons of wheat, Chouhan said, adding that, the farmers should not worry, because the government always stands by them.