Half of total migrants returned from Maharashtra, Gujarat: Survey

Balaghat has seen the highest number of workers leaving for other states for jobs.

Gaurishanker Bisen, a long-time minister of Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led cabinet and an aspirant for cabinet berth for another term, belongs to Balaghat. Besides being agriculture minister for long time, Bisen was a Member of Parliament from the district.

Despite this, he failed to create job opportunities for workers. The fact came to light when the labour department conducted a survey of migrant workers returning to the state.

Next to Balaghat, the other districts that have seen the large number of migrants' return to their native place include Chhatarpur, Morena, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Bhind, Panna, Seoni and Tikamgarh.The workers went to other states because they did not get employment in their home districts.

The survey was completed and report presented to the government. The number of migrant workers returning to the state is 7.30 lakh, according to the survey.

Most workers have returned from Maharashtra and Gujarat along with family members whose number is 5.80 lakh. The survey says 13.10 lakh migrant workers including their family members have returned to the state. Nearly 59% of them belong to SC/ST category. Only 3.6% of workers from urban areas and 96.4% from rural areas went to other states in search of livelihood.

Of 13.10 lakh workers, 83% were males and 11% were females. Some of the children were also taken to other states as labourers.

Most worked at construction sites

Most migrant workers returning to state worked at construction sites. Nearly 24% of them worked in construction industry, 13% in farm sector, 5% in bricks and tiles manufacturing industries, and 4% in corporate sector.