Madhya Pradesh: Home guards will get regular honorarium, says HM Dr Narottam Mishra

BHOPAL: Home guards will get regular honorarium while proposal for extension of their service period of six months has been approved. State home minister Dr Narottam Mishra stated this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of newly constructed SDERF Headquarters campus on Tuesday.
In his address, Mishra said home guards have done commendable work while combating COVID-19. Keeping in view their work and services, the government has approved the proposal to extend their service period to six months. He said home guards will be paid honorarium regularly and the proposal will be sent to the government shortly.
The minister reviewed the preparedness of SDERF and home guards to prevent disaster during monsoon. He also visited the exhibition of state-of-the-art rescue equipment used during disaster and flood relief work. The home guards demonstrated rescue skills during flood and other disasters before the minister. The Motor Boat Platoon commander Chetan Kannauji paraded three motorboat platoons in the lower lake.
The minister also felicitated 30 civil defence volunteers working with dedication during corona crisis. The minister said they are corona warriors not volunteers. In this hour of crisis, everyone has done excellent work to save people’s life. The minister presented tracksuits to all the volunteers.
Home guards DG Ashok Dohare, ADG SDERF DC Sagar, district commandant, home guards, Santosh Jat and other senior officers were present on the occasion.
The minister’s announcement about giving regular honorarium brought smiles on the face of 14,000 home guards. The home guards are struggling hard to get the work for 12 months in place of 10 months. According to manual, the home guards are volunteers and are entitled to get work for 10 months in a year.
