Madhya Pradesh: Home guards will get regular honorarium, says HM Dr Narottam Mishra

BHOPAL: Home guards will get regular honorarium while proposal for extension of their service period of six months has been approved. State home minister Dr Narottam Mishra stated this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of newly constructed SDERF Headquarters campus on Tuesday.

In his address, Mishra said home guards have done commendable work while combating COVID-19. Keeping in view their work and services, the government has approved the proposal to extend their service period to six months. He said home guards will be paid honorarium regularly and the proposal will be sent to the government shortly.

The minister reviewed the preparedness of SDERF and home guards to prevent disaster during monsoon. He also visited the exhibition of state-of-the-art rescue equipment used during disaster and flood relief work. The home guards demonstrated rescue skills during flood and other disasters before the minister. The Motor Boat Platoon commander Chetan Kannauji paraded three motorboat platoons in the lower lake.