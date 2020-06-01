Madhya Pradesh: Corona spread from Dubai to Indore, other areas: says HM Narottam Mishra

Home and health minister Narottam Mishra said the corona pandemic spread from Indore to other places in the state. A group of infected people landed from Dubai to Indore, and after that, the disease spread, he said, adding that, the information was based on an intelligence report.

He said it was because of the country’s rich cultural heritage that the virus could not become as dangerous as was expected.

Women used to remain behind curtain, and now, people are wearing masks, he said.

There is a tradition in villages that before entering house, one should open shoes, wash hands and feet, he said, adding that, people across the world are following it today.

The way the Goenka family is serving the corona patients is unimaginable, the home minister said.