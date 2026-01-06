 Bhopal News: Car Rams Into Six Vehicles, Including E-Rickshaw On 1.5-Kilometre Stretch; Half A Dozen Injured
A drunk car driver injured at least six people after ramming into an e-rickshaw, three motorcycles and two cars over a 1–1.5 km stretch in TT Nagar area on Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle finally hit a divider near Rangmahal Crossing. Locals caught the driver, identified as Harish Malviya, and handed him to police.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 08:24 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A drunk car driver went on a rampage in TT Nagar area on Tuesday afternoon, first ramming his vehicle into an e-rickshaw, three motorcycles and then two cars before crashing into a road divider ahead of Rangmahal Crossing.

The commuters chased the car and nabbed the heavily inebriated driver and handed him over to police. A case has been registered against the drunk driver and injured have been admitted to the hospital, police said.

According to eye witnesses, the incident took place at 2.30 pm near Nanke petrol pump when a car driver lost control on the steering following which the vehicle crashed into several vehicles on a stretch of nearly 1 to 1.5 kilometres. Luckily, no casualties were reported but around half a dozen people including some women were injured.

A resident of New Market area, Harsh said he was standing close to TT Nagar police station when a speeding car came from direction of Apex Crossing. The car first hit an e-rickshaw, then rammed into three bikes and two cars and finally crashed into a divider near Shiva Chowk ahead of Rangmahal Crossing, he said.

Two women, a child in the e-rickshaw and two young men on a bike were injured in the collision. The owners of the other two cars escaped unhurt but their vehicles were damaged. One biker Satyam suffered injuries after the car s tyre ran over his leg. Another eyewitness, Sardar Bablu Singh claimed the car was moving at the speed of 70 to 80 kilometres per hour. The driver was completely drunk and had no control over the vehicle, he said.

TT Nagar TI Gaurav Dohre identified the driver as Harish Malviya. He was heavily drunk and could not even provide clear personal details. He has been taken in custody, a medical examination is being conducted and action has been initiated under relevant sections, . He is being questioned further to ascertain the ownership of the vehicle, the TI added.

