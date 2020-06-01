Corona spread started in MP started from Indore, says ACS Mohammad Sulemaan

Indore: Mohammad Sulemaan, former Indore collector and currently Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Health, dropped a bombshell when he said the spread of corona virus in the state began from Indore. The outbreak of the virus started here in the city since February, which was not identified and could not be contained initially.

Sulemaan is also in charge of Indore division to oversee the matters of corona virus. He was on a day-long visit to the city, where he reviewed the preparations. He visited the control room and also inspected the Multi-Speciality Hospital.

"We can say with reasonable confidence that the spread of the virus in the state began from Indore. Infected people travelled from Indore up to Tikamgarh, Chhatrpur and so on. The graph of the rising cases increased here initially in the state. The outbreak might have started here in the city some time in February. However, when the cases were detected, the numbers spiralled at a greater pace," he said.

On the spread in Bhopal, Sulemaan said, "It came from Indore." He discarded the talks that the virus was changing its DNA through mutations. "It is the same virus across the world," he concluded.

ACS hails Indoreans spirit

"I congratulate the residents of the city who tolerated the pain of lockdown and contained the spread of the virus. It’s a success story. If you compare the city with Mumbai or Ahmedabad, it will be noticed that Indoreans handled the situation very well," Sulemaan said.