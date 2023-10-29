"Chor Ki Dadhi Mein Tinka": Shivraj Chouhan Takes A Dig At Kamal Nath Amid Rift Allegations In MP Congress

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reacting to Congress MP Digvijay Singh's remarks amid the "rift" allegation between him and state Congress Chief, Kamal Nath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attacked the Congress.

Chouhan said, "Chor ki dadhi mein tinka", adding that the public is seeing all of this.

"There is a phrase, 'Chor ki dadhi mein tinka'. The public is seeing all of this. When did I say that there is a rift between them (Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh)? Why would the BJP spread rumours? Kamal Nathji himself asked the Congress workers to tear Digvijay Singh's clothes", Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan said while speaking to ANI in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

"The 'Kapda-faad' politics is going on within the Congress party. Now, they are trying to cover it", he added.

Taking a dig at former Madhya Pradesh CM, Kamal Nath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "We don't do politics for business. You are a millionaire. You have never visited the villages. You have no connection with the public. The BJP does the politics only to serve people".

Earlier today, brushing aside the "rift" allegations between him and Kamal Nath, Congres MP Digvijay Singh said, "Groupism in the regional unit of BJP is at its peak these days and to cover it up they are sponsoring and spreading false news of rift among Congress leaders, especially between me and Kamal Nath ji. Whereas every leader of Congress is united and determined to defeat BJP".

He alleged that the BJP printed a fake letter in his name to create a false image of a scuffle in Congress and refuted news reports claiming he cancelled village visits due to the rift.

"First, they got a fake letter printed in my name. After that, it has been reported in many newspapers that out of anger, I messed up the visits to Jhabua and Khate villages. This is absolutely wrong news. Yes, I visited because the AICC general secretary wanted to discuss something and there were some issues that it was necessary to discuss from the point of view of the organization and of elections, hence I cancelled the visit which was made into some kind of tussle between us. We all are united and together," he added.

The 'rift' allegations between the two leaders of the grand old party came to light when Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan a jibe at the Congress party over ticket distribution for the state assembly polls saying Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's mill has ground former CM Kamal Nath this time.CM Chouhan made the remark while talking to reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district on Friday.

"Currently, mills are running in the Congress party. Kamal Nath used to say that his mill grinds very fine but this time Digvijay Singh's mill ground Nath itself. Nath used to talk about tearing the kurtas of Digvijaya Singh and his son Jaivardhan Singh but now Digvijaya Singh is getting Kamal Nath's kurta torn by cancelling the tickets of Kamalnath supporters. Overall, Digvijaya's mill has ground Kamalnath," CM Chouhan said.

Recently on Wednesday, the Congress party replaced candidates on four assembly constituencies for the forthcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

The four constituencies include Sumawali seat in Morena district, Pipariya (Scheduled Caste) seat in Narmadapuram district, Badnagar seat in Ujjain district and Jaora seat in Ratlam district.

According to the revised list, Ajab Singh Kushwaha has been fielded from Sumawali seat in place of Kuldeep Sikarwar and Virendra Belvanshi will now contest in place of Guru Charan Khare from Pipariya (SC) seat. Similarly, Murli Morwal is in the fray from Badnagar seat in place of Rajendra Singh Solanki and Virender Singh Solanki has been fielded from Jaora seat in place of Himmat Shrimal.

Earlier the Congress party announced its second list of 88 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls in which it replaced three of its previously declared nominees. So far the Congress has replaced the candidates on seven assembly seats.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

