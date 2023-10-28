Bhopal: Elderly, Differently-Abled Opt For Booths Over Vote From Home

Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission has introduced ‘vote from home’ for elderly people above the age of 80 and differently-abled persons, however, many of them will visit polling booths. While a few of them are unaware of the facility or unable to register themselves, others chose not to opt for it.

Voters, who are more than 80 years of age or are Person with Disabilities (PwD) have been given the option of voting from homes for the first time in the state. According to the Election Commission, there are around 6.53 lakh 80-plus voters, whereas the number of PwD voters is 5.05 lakh.

Om Mehta, 84, a patron of Hindu Utsav Samiti, said the officials had visited his place to inform him about the facility. “But I opted for voting at the booth. It is very close to my home and I can easily walk up to it,” he said, adding that “Till I can walk, why should I use this facility? Let those, who are unable to walk, avail it.”

“If you have to elect a good person as your representative, you should vote,” Mehta added. Usha Johri, 82, a resident of Professor’s Colony, is determined to vote. “Vote to doongi,” she said, adding that every vote counts and if one wants to see the government of one’s choice in power, one should vote.

“Why had we driven out the British from India? So that we can elect our government,” said 103-year-old Habib Nazar, a freedom fighter, when asked whether he plans to exercise his franchise.

However, Nazar, who lives in Chaoni in Old City, does not know about the facility. Bithika Bhattacharya, 93, a resident of MLAs Quarters in New Market, is unaware of such a facility.

Bithika, who had got herself enrolled as a voter in Bhopal this year (earlier she was enrolled in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh), is also determined to cast her ballot. Meanwhile, Rishiraj, 28, a visually challenged poet, knows about the facility but could not get himself registered.

“I was not in the city for the past many days. Maybe, they came and found the house locked,” he said. However, Rishiraj will be voting at the polling booth.

