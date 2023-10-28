MP Weather Update: Nip In Air, Bhopal Records Lowest Temperature Of October At 14.7° Celsius

Representative Picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather is getting colder day-by-day as we approach November. There is a slight nip in the air Bhopal these days.

Bhopal recorded its lowest temperature of October on Friday-Saturday night at 14.7 degrees. Earlier on Wednesday-Thursday night the mercury was recorded at 15.8 degrees. The minimum temperature has dropped by 1.1 degrees in 24 hours.

Nights are cold and days are hot in Bhopal. According to meteorologists, the night temperature has dropped due to northern winds. Due to this the temperature has reached below 16 degrees. The temperature was recorded at 15.8 degrees on Thursday night. The temperature during the day is around 32 to 33 degrees.

Senior meteorologist HS Pandey said that active western disturbance has returned over North India and Himachal Pradesh. Due to this, the direction of the winds at night has become north-eastern and north-western. Snowfall is occurring in North India. Due to which, cold winds are blowing here. The wind direction during the day is south-westerly.

Mercury reached 11.2 degrees in Pachmarhi

The mercury has reached 11.2 degrees Celsius in the hill station Pachmarhi of Madhya Pradesh. The mercury on Friday night was 13.2 degrees in Mandla, 13.4 in Raisen, 13.5 in Nagaon and 13.9 degrees in Umaria. Whereas in Betul, Datia, Gwalior, Raisen, Rajgarh, Chhindwara, Rewa, Malanjkhand the temperature remained less than 15 degrees.

Meteorologist Pandey said that the night temperature in many cities including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur is currently between 16 to 18 degrees. By October 30-31 the temperature here will reach 15-16 degrees. However, a western disturbance will be active in North India till November 2. It will not have any effect in Madhya Pradesh, but it will definitely increase the temperature. At present, the night temperature in the hill stations of the state like Pachmarhi, Rewa, Naugaon, Malanjkhand etc. has come down to 15 degrees or less.

