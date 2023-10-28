 Bhopal: PM Modi's Viral Letter Calling Madhya Pradesh A 'Bimaru' State Is Fake
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A viral letter believed to be written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reading how the BJP government is duping people of Madhya Pradesh since last 20 years, has been found fake. The PIB Fack Check has busted the letter that was widely circulated on the social media, with a caption in all capital and bold font to highlight that "This letter has NOT been written by the Prime Minister."

article-image

The PIB said that the original letter written by the PM has been "digitally manipulated".

The PIB wrote, "A #fake letter allegedly written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing the rounds on social media

"#PIBFactCheck

✔️ The Prime Minister has not written this letter

✔️The original letter written by the Prime Minister has been digitally manipulated"

This is the original letter:

In the original letter, PM mentions how the BJP government schemes and policies helped Madhya Pradesh get rid of "bimaru" tag and encouraged it to be a hub of development in the country. The Prime Minister had also emphasised that Madhya Pradesh is now among the top 10 economically powerful states in the country, simultaneously listing improvements in women safety.

However, the fake "digitally manipulated" letter states that how BJP government is make a fool of people of Madhya Pradesh since last 20 years. Further, the fake letter mentioned the rise in crime against women and how the public is deprived of basic facilities. It stated over 21k farmers committed suicide during Shivraj-rule, while a significant jump has been recorded in atrocities against Dalits.

