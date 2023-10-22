POLL RING: Brother, Bro-In-Law, Nephew Pitched Against Kin

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The voters in the state will see a contest among family members in three Assembly constituencies. Have a look as the fight offers interesting twists and turns.

Deotalab (Rewa)

BJP has fielded Speaker Girish Gautam from Deotalab Assembly constituency. His main fight is with his nephew and Congress candidate Padmesh Gautam.

Girish Gautam told Free Press that his fight was with Congress ideology and not the person opposite him. For him, party workers were his relatives.

Congress candidate Padmesh Gautam said he had an upper edge as people were seeking change. He said he would challenge his uncle by raising regional issues.

Sagar

The Assembly seat is going to see fight between Congress candidate Nidhi Jain and her elder brother-in-law Shailendra Jain, a BJP candidate.

Nidhi Jain told Free Press that it didn't matter who her opponent was. "I will highlight problems that people face with full might. Sagar Assembly constituency has been neglected," she said.

Sub standard roads were built in colonies.

She said city's Lakha Banjara Lake was dug up for restoration. "But no one knows where tons of mud excavated from lake vanished," she added.

When Smart City concept came, all thought Sagar will get facelift but nothing moved.

When contacted, Shailendra Jain said Nidhi Jain had contested mayoral election on Congress ticket. That time too, he helped BJP to win. "This time too, I will fight to win," he added.

He denied that he did nothing for development. He said he worked hard for his constituency and it was up to voters to decide.

Narmadapuram

Two real brothers have drawn swords against each other in Narmadapuram Assembly constituency. Girijashankar Sharma is a Congress candidate while his younger brother and ex-Speaker Dr Sitasharan Sharma is a BJP candidate. Girijashankar told Free Press that he had decided not to contest against his brother. But BJP fielded Dr Sitasharan after he was given ticket from Congress.

Hence, there is no looking back for him, he said, and added that he would fight election against 19 years of BJP rule as people were looking at Congress with high hopes.

According to Dr Sitasharan, election is a dharma yuddh irrespective of the fact that who is on the other side. “ I am on the side of dharma,” he said. He will leave no stone unturned in the election against his elder brother.

