MP Election 2023: BJP's 5th List Of 92 Candidates Out; State Gen Secy Sabnani To Fight Congress' PC Sharma In Bhopal; Brahmin Battle In Indore-3

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP has released its fifth list of 92 candidates on Saturday. BJP State General Secretary Bhagwan Das Sabnani has been fielded from Bhopal (South West) against Congress senior leader PC Sharma.

Devendra Kumar Jain will contest from Shivpuri-- a seat held by sitting BJP MLA and Sports Minister Yashodhra Raje Scinida since four terms. This time, she had expressed her unwillingness to contest the polls due to her bad heath. Jain will fight Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's rival and Congress MLA KP Singh.

From Brahmin dominated Indore-3 seat, BJP fielded Rakesh Golu Shuka against Congress' Deepak Joshi ‘Pintu’.

Similarly, Mahendra Hardiya has been given BJP ticket to fight Congress' Satyanarayan Patel.

Other names include Jayant Malaiya from Damoh, Ramniwas Shah from Singrauli, Sitaram Sharma from Hoshangabad.

Of total 230 seats, the ruling BJP has announced candidates on 228 and has held names for two constituencies.

BJP Stalwarts On Poll Field

In its earlier lists, BJP has fielded several heavyweights including three Union Ministers-- Narendra Singh Tomar from Dimni, Prahlad Patel Narsinghpur, Faggan Singh Kulaste from Niwas (ST). Members Of Parliaments like Rakesh Singh will contest from Jabalpur West, Reeti Pathak from Sidhi, Ganesh Singh from Satna and Uday Pratap Singh from Gadarwara.

In fact, Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is given the charge as BJP National general secretary for the third time, has been fielded from Indore-1. Though Vijayvargiya has expressed his displeasure after he was given a ticket, stating he had zero intention to fight elections.

"I am a senior party leader, I had planned to address public gatherings during the elections. How can I visit door-to-door and request people for votes," Vijayvargiya had said.

Though a few days later, he changed his stance and said will do anything for the party. "If party asks me to roll the carpets on the ground, I would happily do."

On the other hand, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh will as usual fight from Budhni constituency. Congress has fielded actor famous for its role of Hanuman in 2008 TV serial-- Vikram Mastal to challenge CM in his come constituency.