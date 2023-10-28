MP Election 2023: Scindia’s Prestige At Stake As Congress, BJP Fight For Gwalior

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite having Gwalior ‘Maharaj’ Jyotiraditya Scindia by its side, BJP’s position is not very comfortable in the district that encompasses six assembly seats. In the 2018 Assembly elections, Congress had stunned BJP by bagging five out of six assembly seats. During the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress pulled off an impressive feat, winning five out of the six assembly seats. The Congress is determined to continue the winning streak and is working hard towards it.

In the last assembly elections, BJP barely managed to pull victory in the Gwalior rural seat, while it lost elections in the remaining five seats- Gwalior, Gwalior East, Gwalior South, Bhitarwar and Dabra to Congress.

The saffron party was hopeful that by having Scindia on its side, it would be in a sound position in Gwalior district this time but things do not seem very positive. BJP is struggling to have a sway over Gwalior district. After the by-polls, held in wake of collapse of Kamal Nath led Congress government, BJP won two seats in Gwalior district.

Winning election on these six assembly seats of Gwalior district is a battle of prestige for the Scindia. If the BJP candidates fail to perform well in Gwalior district the image of the Scindia will definitely take a beating, however, the victory in turn will further increase his stature in the party.

1.Dabra Seat

Imarti Devi/ Suresh Raje |

Will ‘Maharaja’ influence work for his aide Scindia’s close aide Imarti Devi has been fielded by BJP from Dabra seat despite the fact that she had lost the by-election to Suresh Raje. The ex-minister is pitted against Raje who enjoys a sizable command in the constituency. Will Scindia’s influence work for his close aide is what is to be seen.

2.Gwalior Seat

Will Tomar’s crossover be an issue

Pradhuman Singh Tomar & Congress Sunil Sharma |

In the last assembly election, Congress Pradhuman Singh Tomar had defeated BJP candidate Jai Bhan Singh Pawaiya by a huge margin. After defecting to BJP along with Jyotiraditya, Tomar faced the by-election and won it with a comfortable margin. But now the situation is no longer the same as the sheen around Scindia is fading. BJP has retained Tomar on the seat and he is all set to try his electoral luck against Congress candidate Sunil Sharma. Congress wants to wrest the seat by raising the defection of Tomar during the coup which toppled the Kamal Nath government.

3. Gwalior East: Not a cakewalk for Maya Singh

Maya singh & Satish Sikarwar |

The Gwalior East assembly seat has been in limelight recently when supporters of ex-MLA Munnal Lal Goyal lay down in front of a vehicle of Scindia in Gwalior to protest the BJP’s decision to field Maya Singh from the seat. Scindia anyhow placated the dissenting leaders.

But the question remains whether these party workers would wholeheartedly be able to campaign for Maya Singh during the elections. The political experts are of the view that Satish Sikarwar is a strong contender and it will not be a cakewalk for Maya Singh

4.Gwalior South

MLA Praveen Pathak & Narayan Singh Kushwah |

Old opponents to challenge each other again Congress has retained sitting MLA Praveen Pathak in Gwalior South and the BJP too has reposed its faith in Narayan Singh Kushwah even though he faced defeat at Pathak’s hand in 2018 elections. Kushwah won the election from the seat in 2003 and 2013 and was also a minister in the Shivraj government. But, in 2018 he lost the election to Pathak by a narrow margin of just 121 votes. There were speculations that Kushwaha, nephew of Atal Bihari Vajpayee-- Anup Mishra might get a ticket from Gwalior South.

5. Bhitarwar

Lakhan Singh Yadav & Mohan Singh Rathod |

Yadav to test his luck for the third time Bhitarwar assembly seat is likely to prove a hard nut to crack for BJP as the seat has been in Congress fold since 2013. Former Congress minister Lakhan Singh Yadav has been representing the seat in Assembly for two terms. Yadav had defeated BJP candidate Anoop Mishra. Yadav is again in fray and will take on BJP candidate Mohan Singh Rathod.

6. Gwalior Rural

Bharat Singh Kushwah & Sahab Singh Gurjar |

Will Kushwah be the third time lucky

After two wins in a row, Bharat Singh Kushwah will be testing his luck again in the ensuing election from Gwalior Rural seat. Close aide of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Kushwah had defeated BSP’s Sahab Singh Gurjar. Gwalior rural has a sizable population of Kushwah community. Gurjar had parted ways from BSP and joined Congress and not the grand old party has fielded him to break the winning streak of Kushwah.

