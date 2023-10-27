MP Elections 2023: 28th Time Lucky? Tea Seller Arrives On Bicycle, Bids For Political Success In Signature Blue Style

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A tea seller is making headlines as he gears up for his 28th attempt at an election, as he arrived to file his nomination at collectorate, wearing a blue cap and dressed entirely in blue on his bicycle on Friday.

Anand Kushwaha, who has contested elections ranging from councilor to presidential positions, is running for office as a candidate for the Bahujan Samaj Party this time.

He arrived to file his nomination on a bicycle, donning the party's blue attire from top to toe. With each election, Anand remains undeterred by previous losses, and he firmly believes that one day, the public will choose him as their leader and send him to the legislative assembly.

Anand, who has been in the political arena since 1994, doesn't rely on flashy campaigns or luxury cars for publicity. He prefers to pedal through the streets, interacting directly with the people. In his campaign, he addresses issues like unemployment, inflation, and employment opportunities, which concern the common man.

Despite numerous electoral setbacks, Anand remains undaunted. His journey began when he had a dispute with Narayan Singh Kushwaha, a leader in his community and a former minister in the Madhya Pradesh government. Ever since, Anand made it his mission to contest every election Narayan did. This led to a series of political battles, with both men running for various posts, but Anand has yet to secure a victory.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)