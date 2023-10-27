Bhopal: Non-Implementation Of 27% Quota In NEET UG Admission

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of MP High Court, Jabalpur issued a notice to state government over non-implementation of 27% reservation in NEET UG medical admission.

As per the public interest litigation (PIL) filed in High Court, the cutoff marks for OBC were fixed at 463 and that of unreserved category at 397 marks and GS reservation seats were illegally allotted to private medical colleges.

Only 14% reservation was given to OBCs in admission to MBBS courses in 27 medical colleges of the state.

PIL has been filed jointly by OBC Advocates Welfare Association along with students Suryakant Lodhi and Ajay Pratap Singh alleging non-implementation in NEET counselling 2023 by the Madhya Pradesh government.

The preliminary hearing of the petition was conducted by the division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Vishal Mishra. It has been accepted as appropriate and the maximum limit of reservation of 50% has also been rejected, yet only 14% reservation has been given to OBCs by the Madhya Pradesh government.

Advocate Rameshwar Singh Thakur, on behalf of the petitioners, told the court that by amending the Madhya Pradesh Reservation Act 1994 on July 14, 2023, 27% reservation has been implemented keeping in mind the 51% population of OBCs and on May 10, 2023, 5% horizontal reservation was implemented by the Madhya Pradesh government for admission in NEET MBBS to the students studying from class 6 to 12 in government schools, but during the counselling, the government authorities first announced the reservation of unreserved seats.

